Chennai Metro Phase II will be completed on time, says T.N. Chief Minister Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said his government had spent ₹19,229 crore for the Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II Project so far, and was taking efforts to complete the work within the scheduled time.

A review meeting was held at Chennai Metro Rail office in Nandanam on Saturday, where Mr. Stalin and Union Minister for Urban and Housing Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar were briefed about the progress of the project. The Chief Minister said the Phase I Project was approved by the DMK government in 2007, and currently, the 54.1-km network was operational, carrying an average of nearly 3.1 lakh passengers daily. When the ₹63,246-crore Phase II Project starts operations, the total network of the Chennai Metro Rail system will expand to 172 km.

Thanking the Prime Minister for approving the project, Mr. Stalin asked the Centre to prioritise the Kilambakkam to Airport and Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects.

Addressing the media, he said now that the approval had come, he had asked the Centre to process the funds at the earliest.

Sources said Mr. Khattar responded positively to the requests regarding the future Metro Rail projects proposed by the State government. “He was keen on giving first priority to the Metro Rail projects for Chennai city as it is rapidly growing. He also assured that projects in the other cities, such as Madurai and Coimbatore, too will be taken up,” a source said.