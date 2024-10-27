GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Metro Phase II will be completed on time, says T.N. Chief Minister Stalin

Thanking the Prime Minister for approving the project, Mr. Stalin asked the Centre to prioritise the reports of the Kilambakkam to Airport and Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects

Updated - October 27, 2024 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and others during a meeting to review the progress of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project in Chennai on October 26, 2024. Photo: X/@mkstalin via ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and others during a meeting to review the progress of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project in Chennai on October 26, 2024. Photo: X/@mkstalin via ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said his government had spent ₹19,229 crore for the Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II Project so far, and was taking efforts to complete the work within the scheduled time.

A review meeting was held at Chennai Metro Rail office in Nandanam on Saturday, where Mr. Stalin and Union Minister for Urban and Housing Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar were briefed about the progress of the project. The Chief Minister said the Phase I Project was approved by the DMK government in 2007, and currently, the 54.1-km network was operational, carrying an average of nearly 3.1 lakh passengers daily. When the ₹63,246-crore Phase II Project starts operations, the total network of the Chennai Metro Rail system will expand to 172 km.

Thanking the Prime Minister for approving the project, Mr. Stalin asked the Centre to prioritise the Kilambakkam to Airport and Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects.

Addressing the media, he said now that the approval had come, he had asked the Centre to process the funds at the earliest.

Sources said Mr. Khattar responded positively to the requests regarding the future Metro Rail projects proposed by the State government. “He was keen on giving first priority to the Metro Rail projects for Chennai city as it is rapidly growing. He also assured that projects in the other cities, such as Madurai and Coimbatore, too will be taken up,” a source said.

Published - October 27, 2024 12:19 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.