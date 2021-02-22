Chennai Metro phase I extension riders wait for last-mile connectivity

After Metro Rail began running trains from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, nearly 8,000-10,000 commuters have used the stretch so far.
This could be increased further if Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) begins last-mile connectivity services, like share autorickshaws, in the seven stations, connecting them to nearby areas of interest like Wimco Nagar railway station, which receives hundreds of commuters every day.
A.T.B. Bose, of the North Chennai People’s Rights Federation, said, “They can run share autorickshaws every half hour between the suburban and the Metro stations. There are many who may want to travel to locations not covered by suburban trains. Apart from this, they should also necessarily operate share autorickshaws within a 3-5 km distance around every station.”
At present, Metro Rail has resumed last-mile connectivity services in a limited number of phase I stations for a fare of ₹10 but has not yet extended it to the phase I extension stations.
“They should give two-wheeler parking in all stations on the phase I extension stretch to make it easier for those who want to use the system,” Mr. Bose added.
According to CMRL officials, they have been mulling the operation of a shuttle or share autorickshaw services between the Wimco Nagar Metro and suburban stations. “We understand that this will help commuters and have been thinking of ways to implement the same,” an official said.
