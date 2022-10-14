Chennai Metro phase 2 station construction work to start soon on Poonamallee-Porur stretch

The Chennai Metro Rail stretch between Poonamallee to Power House will have 18 stations. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Soon, the construction of stations for Chennai Metro Rail’s phase 2 work is likely to start on the Poonamallee-Porur stretch, which is a part of the corridor 4 from Poonamallee to Light House.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the preparatory work for station construction has been in progress. “The construction of the viaduct (on which the tracks will be laid and the trains will be operated) is in full swing between Poonamallee and Porur. We will soon start with the station construction along this stretch. Usually, the elevated stations can be built faster than the underground ones. Also, the stations in phase 2 have been designed to be compact. Hence, we can finish the construction work in time,” an official said.

Meanwhile, construction of viaduct along Porur to Power House has been on for many months now. The stretch between Poonamallee and Power House will be ready by the late 2025 or early 2026. This stretch will have 18 stations and many areas, including Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliagaram, Porur, Alapakkam, Karambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alwarthirunagar, Saligramam and Kodambakkam will get this Metro Rail connectivity in three or four years.

Tunnelling work

Meanwhile, the construction of tunnels along Madhavaram to Taramani via Purasawalkam, Mylapore and Adyar (part of corridor 3) has just begun and will go on for quite a few years.

“Two tunnel boring machines have been lowered at Madhavaram and one of them is operational now. Similarly, tunnelling work will be taken up in south Chennai too shortly,” another official said.

Both elevated and underground work has begun in other parts of the city for the remaining stretches in corridor 4, in corridor 3 (Madhavaram-SIPCOT) and corridor 5 (Madhavaram-Sholinganallur) in the ₹61,843-crore phase 2 project.