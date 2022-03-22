Chennai Metro lacking in realistic planning and implementation

Passenger travelling on Chennai Metro rail. File | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

Urban Planning experts say just offering a few last mile connectivity options like a stop-gap arrangement won’t help commuters

The detailed project report of Chennai Metro had indicated that by 2016, the phase I project will have as many as 7.5 lakh passengers. It is 2022 now and the numbers are nowhere close.

Sources in Chennai Metro Rail Limited say, DPR should have realistic planning and such ridership can be achieved not independently by a single system but when there is integrated development in the city. Now, at least at this juncture, there should be a study to find out where the system lacks in bringing in more passengers.

An expert from IIT-Madras says, there needs to be a holistic plan developed for urging commuters to take the public transport. The State government must intervene to see MTC feeder services operate from all stations. Right now, only a handful of stations have mini buses taking passengers from stations. “Two public transport systems should not see each other as competition, instead must learn to work in tandem and compliment each other. This is where an active central body like CUMTA will help,” the expert adds. Also, the government should focus on planning and implementing transit oriented development in and around stations and increase the floor space index.