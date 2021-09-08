Chennai Metro finalises more contracts for phase II project

CHENNAI

08 September 2021 01:33 IST

Construction of Puzhuthivakkam-Shollinganallur stretch to begin soon

As construction of the phase II project gets under way in some stretches, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has finalised contracts to begin work in other stretches. With three stretches running between Madhavaram and Shollinganallur, Light House and Poonamallee and Madhavaram and SIPCOT, the project will pass through all major areas of the city, boasting a total network length of 118.9 km.

To start construction between Madhavaram and Shollinganallur, CMRL had floated tenders a few months back, and finalised a contractor for the stretch between Puzhuthivakkam and Shollinganallur.

According to sources in CMRL, Hindustan Construction Company and KEC International Limited bid as a joint venture and emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the 11.6-km stretch from Puzhuthivakkam to Shollinganallur. This will have the following stations: Madipakkam, Keelkattalai, Echangadu, Kovilambakkam, Vellakkal, Medavakkam Koot Road, Kamaraj Garden Street, Medavakkam Junction, Perumbakkam, Global Hospital and Elcot.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said the contract could be awarded shortly, and the firm would be given a few weeks to mobilise resources and manpower, and start construction.

In addition, Larsen and Toubro emerged as the sole bidder for contracts for two stretches — Madhavaram to CMBT and CMBT to Puzhuthivakkam. “It is not clear whether the contract will be awarded or not because of there being only one bidder. A decision will be taken in the coming week,” a source said.

Meanwhile, pile work has been going on in the stretch from Poonamallee to Porur and Porur to Power House, which have been given priority and are scheduled to be completed first. These stretches will be open for passengers after five years.

In the stretch between Madhavaram and SIPCOT, contracts have been awarded to two firms — Larsen and Toubro and Tata Projects — for building the underground stretch. Preliminary work has started in many locations.