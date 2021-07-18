Chennai

Chennai Metro extends services on Sundays and holidays

Staff Reporter CHENNAI 18 July 2021 01:30 IST
Updated: 18 July 2021 01:30 IST

Operations will run from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m., with a frequency of 10 minutes throughout the day.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has extended train operations from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m. on Sunday and other public holidays, with a frequency of 10 minutes throughout the day.

During the week, between Monday and Saturday, the trains run from 5.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

