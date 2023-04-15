Chennai Metro drops plans to lease trains for phase II project

April 15, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail has scrapped the plan to lease some of the trains for the upcoming ₹61,843-crore phase II project.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they had earlier wanted to lease 126 coaches or 42 three-coach trains for this project but the plan has not worked out. “We had floated an Expression of Interest sometime back for this work. We received a rather poor response and just one or two firms evinced interest in this work. Subsequently, we had also hired a consultant who carried out a study and said, leasing trains may not work for this project,” an official explained.

Hence, CMRL will float a tender to purchase these 42 trains in the coming months. “We have held discussions with an international bank recently and sought funds for procuring these 126 coaches. While they have not promised anything yet, we are hopeful of getting the funds,” he added.

The phase II project of Chennai Metro Rail system will need a total of 537 coaches to be operated in the three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3 – 45.8 km), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4 –26.1 km) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5 – 47 km) by the year 2035, according to the detailed project report.

But initially, for the operations planned by the end of 2025, 414 coaches or 138 trains will be required. During the first few years, CMRL will operate three coach trains in the phase II project and then, based on demand, it will add six coach trains in future. It is to be noted that four coach trains are currently in use in the phase I and phase I extension project whose entire length is 54 km.

The idea to lease trains was proposed primarily because CMRL wanted to trim the capital cost of the phase II project. They took a host of steps sometime back, including the plan to lease some of the trains and from ₹88,000 crore, the project cost was brought down to ₹61,843 crore.

As of now, Chennai Metro Rail has awarded a contract to Alstom to provide 78 coaches or 26 trains that will run on the stretch from Poonamallee to Light House.