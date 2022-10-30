Chennai Metro draws up flood-prevention plan during monsoon

Flood-proof doors to be installed at vulnerable stations to prevent rainwater from entering the premises

With heavy rain forecast in the city with the onset of northeast monsoon, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has been planning to take a host of steps to prevent waterlogging in its stations and at the phase 2 project sites.

Some of the underground stations have been identified as vulnerable to flooding in the phase 1 project. “In AG-DMS, Government Estate, Saidapet, Anna Nagar East, Thousand Lights, Tondiarpet and Sir Theagaraya College, flood-proof doors will be placed. These doors are one-metre high. We will monitor the situation from the operation control centre to ensure that operations are not affected in anyway,” an official of the CMRL said.

These doors were procured last year as there were instances of rainwater entering the station. “Wherever the subways are connected to the station such as the Government Estate, Saidapet and AG-DMS, we have faced these issues and are particularly cautious now,” he added. This apart, there are pumps which would be operated to remove water from tunnels.

Officials said they would monitor water seepage in other parts of the stations and after identifying the locations, they would take up repair work immediately. Additional teams would be mobilised for this work, they said.

Phase 2 sites

Several officers have been asked to be on alert as the phase 2 project work to expand the system for another 118.9 km is in progress across the city.

Several pumps will be stationed and if there is heavy rain, the water will be pumped out of the site at the earliest. At present, work on the underground lines is in progress has been happening in many key areas of the city.