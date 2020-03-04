Chennai Metro completes track-laying work for phase I extension project

Longer run: Extension of Chennai Metro’s Phase-I from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar will be done by June 2020.

The 9 km stretch links Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar

With June the deadline for beginning services, Chennai Metro Rail has now finished laying tracks in the phase I extension project that links Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar, covering a distance of 9 km.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the work that began more than a year ago was completed only a few weeks ago. “We are particular about opening this stretch to the public in June; so, we are trying to finish one job after another so that we can meet the deadline. There were a lot of challenges working in this 9 km-stretch but we have been able to manage everything so far. Now that the track work is over, the trial run with a locomotive can be done,” an official said.

The trial is likely to happen this month with the locomotive and soon after that, the train will be run through to check for any possible glitches that arise. “These trial runs will go on till the operations start in June and we will conduct various tests to see that there is no problem before passengers travel through this stretch,” another official said.

Meanwhile, CMRL has been building the stations along this stretch. A feel weeks ago, they had terminated a contract with ITNL that was to build two stations owing to slow progress of work and currently, two different contractors are completing this work. “We are in the process of installing different systems like signalling and telecommunication; soon, installation of lifts will also start in stations,” he added.

The phase I extension project constructed at an estimated cost of ₹3,770 crore with nine stations, is built as a combination of elevated and underground stretches. The areas where CMRL will build stations include Washermanpet, Sir Theagaraya College, Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Toll Gate, Thangal, Gowri Ashram, Tiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar. From Washermanpet till Korukkupet, CMRL is building an underground stretch and from there on, it becomes an elevated stretch upto Wimco Nagar.