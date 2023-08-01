HamberMenu
Chennai Metro begins tunnelling work at Ayanavaram

Three tunnel boring machines were lowered at the site recently and one of them has already moved about 100 metres towards Perambur and another has drilled about 50 metres towards Otteri

August 01, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunitha Sekar

After Madhavaram and Greenways Road, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.’s (CMRL) phase II underground work has taken off at Ayanavaram.

An underground station will be built at Ayanavaram as part of the Madhavaram-SIPCOT corridor 3 of the phase II project. The ₹61,843-crore 116-km phase II project has two more corridors — Light House-Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram-Sholinganallur (corridor 5).

According to CMRL officials, three tunnel boring machines (TBM) named after the hills — Kalvarayan, Melagiri and Kolli — were lowered at the site in Ayanavaram recently and two of them have started tunnelling. “At Ayanavaram, two TBMs each will build an underground network towards Perambur and Otteri respectively. So far, one machine has moved about 100 metres towards Perambur and the other had drilled nearly 50 metres towards Otteri. One more machine will start work next week and another will be lowered in the site shortly,” an official said.

Thanks to the sandy soil, CMRL hopes that the tunnelling work will be a smooth affair in the area. “So far, the tunnelling in the other areas too like Madhavaram and Greenways Road has been going well and machines drill about 8-10 metres a day on an average and we hope that it continues the same way here,” another official said.

The station work on the stretch from Madhavaram to Taramani had been delayed and only sometime back the contract was awarded to various firms.

