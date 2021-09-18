Chennai Metro begins maintenance of trains to prevent glitches

CHENNAI

18 September 2021 01:33 IST

According to officials of CMRL, the maintenance work, which has been done owing to the requirements of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) maintenance manuals, involves removing the coaches and most of its components to check its working conditions.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has begun overhauling of trains, an essential maintenance procedure without which there may be intermittent snags or even derailing. They finished this process for the first train recently.

“The first overhauling exercise will start usually five years after the trains are pressed into service. After that it becomes a continuous cycle. For each train, it will take about 40 days and over the next year, we hope to finish overhauling at least seven trains. For each train, we will be spending ₹1.77 crore,” an official said.

As part of this procedure, welding joints are checked and coach frames are repainted. The primary suspension springs are replaced and wheels are re-profiled as well, so the vibration and sounds are reduced and passengers travel comfortably.

Apart from replacing worn out components, CMRL will also do a complete overhaul of traction and auxiliary convertors, brakes, air conditioning systems and the ducts of the air conditioner are subjected to deep cleaning as well.

“After this process is over, trains once again go through static and dynamic tests and are certified by an authority before they again come back on track for passenger services,” the official added.