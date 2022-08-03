Chennai

Chennai Metro allows commuters to buy QR code ticket directly

Under the new system, commuters need not downloand CMRL app to buy the QR code ticket.
Staff Reporter CHENNAI August 03, 2022 18:13 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:14 IST

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has introduced an additional option for commuters to buy QR code ticket directly in stations. This is expected to reduce the congestion at the ticketing counters during peak hours.

Hitherto, passengers had to download Chennai Metro Rail mobile app to buy the QR code ticket. Under the new system, there will be QR code boards put up at vantage points in the stations. A commuter can scan the code and buy the ticket from the ticketing page of Chennai Metro Rail.

The QR code will be displayed at multiple locations in the stations, including at parking lot and concourse. “We have introduced this because there may be people who have not installed the app. Many will find it convenient to just scan a code and generate a ticket. This will greatly save time for commuters as they do not have to stand in the queue during peak hours. We are offering 20% discount for QR code tickets,” said a CMRL official.

On the first day, there were some glitches in generating tickets through this new mode but officials said these would be sorted out in a few days.

