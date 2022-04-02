Chennai Mayor warns kin of women councillors who misuse their office

R. Priya | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Women councillors know their role and responsibility, says Priya

The DMK high command will take a decision on action against the relatives of women councillors, including their husbands, who usurp their powers, Chennai Mayor R. Priya said.

Addressing the media at the launch of a gender lab for women, Ms. Priya said the councillors in Chennai, particularly women, were aware of their role and responsibility.

Answering questions about video clips of men unlawfully holding the office of councillors, she said: “Women councillors should represent the people and do their work of their own accord. If anyone other than those elected by the people misuse the office, the party highcommand will take action.” After a large number of women councillors were elected in Chennai, the residents started sharing on social media the details of the husbands of these councillors unlawfully holding their office, functioning on their behalf and exercising their powers.

Recently, a video of a woman councillor’s husband was shared on social media, seen seated in the ward councillor’s office in north Chennai and arguing with a resident, was shared on social media