Chennai

Chennai Mayor urges residents to hoist the tricolour at home from August 13 to 15

Mayor R. Priya has asked city residents to hoist the national flag at home between August 13 and 15 to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

According to a press release, a meeting with traders was held in Ripon Buildings to ensure adequate stock of the national flag with the correct dimension to meet the demand from more than 15 lakh houses in the city. Traders were told not to sell plastic flags.

Residents’ associations and non-governmental organisations have been asked to facilitate distribution of the national flag to residents. Councillors will support the distribution of the national flag to residents for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi participated in the meeting, the release said.

