Chennai Mayor to kick start Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme in Royapuram on May 3

Mayor R. Priya will meet with residents of Royapuram zone from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Regional Deputy Commissioner Office in North Chennai; residents have been requested to submit any petitions they have with regard to civic issues such as roads, drains, parks, toilets or encroachments

April 26, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Mayor R. Priya. File

Chennai Mayor R. Priya will kick start the scheme ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ in the city from Royapuram on May 3. Under the scheme, the Mayor will visit each of the 15 zones in the city every 15 days, to meet with residents to receive petitions relating to civic issues in the zone.

On the first day, Ms. Priya will meet with residents of Royapuram zone from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Regional Deputy Commissioner Office in North Chennai. Residents in all the wards of Royapuram zone have been requested to submit any representations they have, pertaining to roads, stormwater drains, streetlights, toilets, birth and death certificates, property tax, professional tax, garbage clearance, removal of encroachments, parks and playgrounds, at the meeting.

Currently, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has a helpline, 1913, to resolve civic issues. Residents are also requested to call 1913 to resolve the civic issues in their neighbourhoods. The helpline was launched during the previous DMK regime to mark the construction of Ripon Buildings, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation, in the year 1913. More than 100 residents are utilising the helpline 1913 every day, as per the GCC. Residents may also send petitions on the ‘Namma Chennai’ app to resolve civic issues.

