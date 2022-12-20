Chennai Mayor tastes breakfast at Corporation kitchen in Royapuram zone, promises separate exercise facility for women

December 20, 2022 11:41 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Mayor R. Priya on Tuesday inspected a series of projects under Singara Chennai 2.0, including the improvement of parks, construction of toilets at a school and conservancy work, in wards 50, 52 and 53 of the city

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Priya (third from left) inspecting the CM’s breakfast scheme in Royapuram zone on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai Mayor R. Priya on Tuesday, inspected the implementation of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme, works related to the improvement of parks and other conservancy work, in wards 50, 52 and 53 of the Royapuram zone.

The Mayor inspected the kitchen in ward 50 on Surya Narayana Street where the breakfast is cooked, and tasted the food. She also enquired if there were sufficient provisions.

Following this, she went to the Urdu Girls Primary School on Arathoon Road and served breakfast to the students. Afterwards, she inspected the toilet facilities for girls being constructed at this school at a cost of ₹12 lakh under the Nirbhaya Fund.

The Mayor also inspected the biometric attendance of conservancy workers in the ward 50 office.

Ms. Priya inspected the work being carried out to improve Anna Park in ward 52 under the Singara Chennai 2.0 for ₹2.1 crore. During the inspection, she assured members of the public that their request for a separate physical exercise facility for women would be fulfilled. She then inspected work being taken up at a cost of ₹4.7 crores in Mint Street of ward 53 under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, regarding the setting up of parks.

Also present were the Royapuram MLA Idream R. Murthy, Chairperson, City Planning Committee Illaya Aruna, Deputy Commissioner (Education), D. Sneha, Regional Deputy Commissioner-North M Sivaguru Prabhakaran and councillors of the respective wards.

