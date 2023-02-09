ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Mayor reviews facilities available at burial grounds

February 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mayor asks the officials to ensure that basic facilities were provided at the burial grounds and also take steps to keep the toilets clean

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Priya on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the state of infrastructure facilities and free services available at burial grounds.

The Greater Chennai Corporation maintains 209 burial grounds and provides ceremonial and burial services free of cost to the public. The Mayor asked the officials to ensure that burial grounds were cleaned daily and intensive cleaning was taken up on Saturdays.

“The entrance must be beautified and basic infrastructure such as pathways and seats should be improved,” she said. The Mayor also asked the officials to ensure that toilets were maintained well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She said that planting of saplings and fountains should be constructed to keep the graveyards green and all work must be completed by March end. A security guard and surveillance cameras would be installed to ensure security.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US