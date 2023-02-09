HamberMenu
Chennai Mayor reviews facilities available at burial grounds

The Mayor asks the officials to ensure that basic facilities were provided at the burial grounds and also take steps to keep the toilets clean

February 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Priya on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the state of infrastructure facilities and free services available at burial grounds.

The Greater Chennai Corporation maintains 209 burial grounds and provides ceremonial and burial services free of cost to the public. The Mayor asked the officials to ensure that burial grounds were cleaned daily and intensive cleaning was taken up on Saturdays.

“The entrance must be beautified and basic infrastructure such as pathways and seats should be improved,” she said. The Mayor also asked the officials to ensure that toilets were maintained well.

She said that planting of saplings and fountains should be constructed to keep the graveyards green and all work must be completed by March end. A security guard and surveillance cameras would be installed to ensure security.

