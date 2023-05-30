Chennai Mayor R. Priya launches Seaside Stories, a book on Chennai’s fishing community

May 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mayor R. Priya on Tuesday launched Seaside Stories, a book on Chennai’s vibrant fishing community and the hamlets, which are an intrinsic part of the city.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumar received the first copy of the book in the presence of Akila Kannadasan, author; Shonali Muthalaly, The Hindu MetroPlus Weekend Editor; and members of the fishing community.

Mr. Magesh Kumar stressed the need for translating the book in regional languages, including Tamil. “Seaside Stories talks about Chennai’s vibrant fishing community — about what is a typical day like, in the life of a fisherman? What are his struggles, his successes? Who are the women who hold the fort at the shore, once the catch comes in? How is a boat sculpted to life? Where can one taste seaside pizza? The compilation, brought out by The Hindu, has all the answers, taking readers on a journey along the coast,” said Ms. Kannadasan.

The book features more than 40 stories. There are pieces on women auctioneers, fishermen surfers, catamaran-makers, master net-weavers, and men who took on mammoth sea creatures. There are also interviews with men who mend boats, women who make dried-fish, children for whom the beach is a playground. The book also has stories on a fisherman-boxer, who trains boys from the community in the sport; a fisherman who is a self-taught bird-watcher; and on other facets including how a group of men launch a boat into the sea from the shipyard. “Chennai will not be the same without them. What we present in these pages, will give you an insight into their fascinating lives,” Ms. Kannadasan added.

The book will be sold online at https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/

