Chennai Mayor lays foundation stone for crematoriums at Kodambakkam

July 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The new ones will be operated using liquefied petroleum gas and are funded by the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) under the Singara Chennai 2.0 fund at an estimated cost of ₹2.57 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Priya laying the foundation stone for the crematoriums at Kodambakkam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chennai Mayor R. Priya laid the foundation stone for two crematoriums at Jafferkhanpet in Kodambakkam on Sunday. The old facility was demolished owing to its dilapidated condition. The new ones will be operated using liquefied petroleum gas and are funded by the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) under the Singara Chennai 2.0 fund, at an estimated cost of ₹2.57 crore. Ms. Priya was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar, Regional Deputy Commissioner for Central Chennai Sheikh Abdul Rahman and others.

