HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Mayor lays foundation stone for crematoriums at Kodambakkam

The new ones will be operated using liquefied petroleum gas and are funded by the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) under the Singara Chennai 2.0 fund at an estimated cost of ₹2.57 crore

July 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor R. Priya laying the foundation stone for the crematoriums at Kodambakkam on Sunday.

Mayor R. Priya laying the foundation stone for the crematoriums at Kodambakkam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chennai Mayor R. Priya laid the foundation stone for two crematoriums at Jafferkhanpet in Kodambakkam on Sunday. The old facility was demolished owing to its dilapidated condition. The new ones will be operated using liquefied petroleum gas and are funded by the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) under the Singara Chennai 2.0 fund, at an estimated cost of ₹2.57 crore. Ms. Priya was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar, Regional Deputy Commissioner for Central Chennai Sheikh Abdul Rahman and others.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.