Chennai Mayor launches blood donation camp

October 28, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The camp has been organised to sensitise residents and attract more blood donors

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Priya on Saturday launched a blood donation camp as part of Kalaignar centenary celebrations in Ripon buildings.

According to a press release, the blood donation camp has been organised to sensitise residents and attract more blood donors. The Mayor distributed certificates to 110 blood donors at the camp. Certificates were also distributed to another group of 66 donors who had donated blood at various camps conducted across the city. As many as 84 volunteers at the camps also received certificates, the release said.

