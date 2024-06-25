Chennai Mayor holds meetings with residents to resolve civic issues in neighbourhoods near canals

Chennai Mayor R. Priya has started conducting meetings with residents to resolve civic issues in the vicinity of canals to improve flood preparedness in the city.

On Tuesday, residents participated in meetings to discuss about flood preparedness at the Ambattur lake surplus course and Otteri Nullah in Ripon Buildings in the presence of Ms. Priya. She ordered officials to explore the feasibility of constructing new canals to drain excess floodwater from areas prone to inundation.

“The residents have asked the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to construct new canals and drains to mitigate flooding in their localities. Residents near Anna Nagar Tower Park wanted new drains to mitigate flooding in the area. Some of the demands of the residents are feasible. Some of the proposals, if implemented in one neighbourhood, is likely to increase flood risk in other areas. So, engineers have been asked to study their feasibility,” Ms. Priya said.

“Residents also wanted to prevent industrial pollution in canals,” she added.

Work in progress

AIADMK Councillor J. John said the proposal to divert floodwater from Ambattur to three different locations has been a key aspect of the discussions to mitigate flooding. “Work to divert floodwater from the Ambattur lake to the Korattur lake is under way. They have proposed the construction of a canal in the vicinity of the Pattaravakkam Railway Station, near Godrej Company, for 1,500 m to divert water from the lakes. But the dimensions of the canal are not adequate to prevent flooding during northeast monsoon,” he said.

Another proposal to divert floodwater from the Ambattur lake to the Cooum through a canal beneath the Pattaravakkam bridge, near the telephone exchange, has been made. The officials are also studying the feasibility of the project to divert floodwater from the vicinity of Lucas TVS to Anna Nagar Park Road towards the Cooum to mitigate flooding.