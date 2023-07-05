Chennai Mayor gets 303 petitions from residents of Adyar zone

July 05, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mayor R. Priya received 303 petitions from residents of Adyar zone during her ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ visit to the locality on Wednesday, and 14 of the petitions were resolved during the meeting itself.

Requests from residents included expediting road and stormwater drain work, renovating playgrounds and issues relating to line agencies, such as Metrowater.

“I received 333 complaints when I visited Royapuram, and 331 have been resolved already. In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, I received 241 complaints and 160 have been resolved. The remaining, including those received today, will be taken up and resolved through the concerned departments and agencies,” she said.

The Mayor was accompanied by MP for South Chennai Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu, Deputy Mayor Maheshkumar, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and other officials.

A 50-year-old woman, who fainted while handing over her petition to Ms. Priya, was admitted to the Royapettah General Hospital and since recovered, but is under medical supervision.

