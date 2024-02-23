Chennai Mayor escapes unhurt in road accident on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

February 23, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Chennai

City Mayor R. Priya escaped unhurt when the car she was travelling in rammed another vehicle in front of it at Senneerkuppam, near Poonamallee, on Friday night.

The police said the accident occurred around 8 p.m., when Ms. Priya was returning from Arani on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in her official car. The car ahead of them slowed down in order to turn, causing the Mayor’s car to ram it. As both cars came to a sudden stop, a lorry rammed the rear of Ms. Priya’s car. Due to the accident, traffic was disrupted on the stretch for nearly an hour. The driver of the Mayor’s car suffered minor injuries. Ms. Priya, who was unhurt, left the scene in another vehicle. The Traffic Investigation Wing police, Poonamallee, have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.