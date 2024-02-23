GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Mayor escapes unhurt in road accident on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

The driver of the Mayor’s car suffered minor injuries

February 23, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged rear portion of the Chennai Mayor’s car on Friday.

The damaged rear portion of the Chennai Mayor’s car on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

City Mayor R. Priya escaped unhurt when the car she was travelling in rammed another vehicle in front of it at Senneerkuppam, near Poonamallee, on Friday night.

The police said the accident occurred around 8 p.m., when Ms. Priya was returning from Arani on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in her official car. The car ahead of them slowed down in order to turn, causing the Mayor’s car to ram it. As both cars came to a sudden stop, a lorry rammed the rear of Ms. Priya’s car. Due to the accident, traffic was disrupted on the stretch for nearly an hour. The driver of the Mayor’s car suffered minor injuries. Ms. Priya, who was unhurt, left the scene in another vehicle. The Traffic Investigation Wing police, Poonamallee, have registered a case and are investigating.

