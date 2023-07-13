ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Mayor calls on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

July 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

She also launched the educational projects that she had announced in the Greater Chennai Corporation Budget report for the year 2023-24

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and others during the meeting at Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On Thursday, Mayor R. Priya met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat. Later, she also launched the educational projects that she had announced in the Greater Chennai Corporation Budget report for the year 2023-24.

Two projects, namely, an educational trip for Class XI students at a cost of ₹11 lakh and career guidance programmes with experts for Classes X and XII are in operation. Eleven more projects, including providing musical instruments and public address systems in schools, were launched by Ms. Priya on Thursday.

“It has been my aim since the beginning to improve Corporation schools. Twenty-seven announcements were made in the budget and two have already been implemented. My favourite announcement is the concept of ‘Happy Classroom’ because it provides a happy and nurturing environment for students who come from different backgrounds,” she said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US