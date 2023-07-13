HamberMenu
Chennai Mayor calls on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

She also launched the educational projects that she had announced in the Greater Chennai Corporation Budget report for the year 2023-24

July 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and others during the meeting at Secretariat on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and others during the meeting at Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On Thursday, Mayor R. Priya met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat. Later, she also launched the educational projects that she had announced in the Greater Chennai Corporation Budget report for the year 2023-24.

Two projects, namely, an educational trip for Class XI students at a cost of ₹11 lakh and career guidance programmes with experts for Classes X and XII are in operation. Eleven more projects, including providing musical instruments and public address systems in schools, were launched by Ms. Priya on Thursday.

“It has been my aim since the beginning to improve Corporation schools. Twenty-seven announcements were made in the budget and two have already been implemented. My favourite announcement is the concept of ‘Happy Classroom’ because it provides a happy and nurturing environment for students who come from different backgrounds,” she said. 

