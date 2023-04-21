Chennai may not face drinking water crisis this summer

April 21, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

This summer may not be harsh for Chennai residents in terms of drinking water supply. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) hopes to maintain the present level of water supply as Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh is set to be released to the city in May.

The five reservoirs, which are major water sources for the city, have a combined storage of nearly 67% of their total capacity of 11 .7 tmcft. With the available resources in the reservoirs and other sources, the water board plans to maintain the present level of supply of 1,050 million litres a day. Of this, nearly 969 mld is provided through pipelines both in core and peripheral areas.

The Water Resources Department has started diverting water from Poondi to Red Hills reservoir, one of the points from where water is conveyed for distribution. While the government directive for repair of shutters in Poondi reservoir is awaited, it has been decided to receive Krishna water to augment the water storage to meet the city’s demand during summer.

Chennai will get 1.5 tmcft-2 tmcft of Krishna water from May. Evaporation loss in reservoirs has been minimal so far this summer. The city’s water supply can be sustained till the year-end with the sources in Tiruvallur district and Veeranam tank, said the officials.

Desalination plants

If there is a spike in water demand, the CMWSSB plans to step up production in desalination plants and increase water supply by up to 100 mld. However, water stored in the abandoned quarries would remain as buffer sources and would not be used this season.

The number of daily mobile tanker trips has jumped from 550 to 900 after streamlining online booking of paid trips, said officials.

Meanwhile, residents in parts of Adyar zone, including Kalakshetra Colony and Kalakshetra Road, have complained of lack of piped water supply for over three months.

The water board officials said the supply would be resumed once the interconnection work of pipelines is completed in a few days. Steps are being taken to fix more valves and change supply timings to improve distribution in the zone, the officials added.