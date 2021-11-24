Chennai may have to prepare for another heavy spell of rains from Saturday

CHENNAI

Fairly widespread rainfall may cover TN till Thursday; the Met Dept has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally winds may prevail till November 28

Chennai may have to brace for another downpour, as rainfall may steadily increase from Thursday onwards. The city may begin to experience moderate rain from Thursday, and the intensity may peak to very heavy rains on November 27 and November 28.

Fairly widespread rainfall may cover the State till Thursday and it may become widespread from Friday, once a low pressure area forms over the southwest Bay of Bengal by Thursday.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued at 12.30 p.m. said this weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka and the south Tamil Nadu coast. A trough that runs from the weather system to south Tamil Nadu in the lower tropospheric level will also ensure that rainfall covers most parts of the State.

Officials of the Meteorological department said two districts, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukottai, may experience heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday. Delta districts and five other districts, including Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore and Puducherry and Karaikal may receive heavy rains. Many places over coastal and south Tamil Nadu may begin to receive moderate rains.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai said heavy rains may start from south Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and cover north coastal and adjoining interior districts. This rain spell may last till the month-end. This is a slow moving system and it is taking time to intensify. It may cover a large area with rainfall of varied intensity, he said.

As the system is at a low latitude, the chances for it to intensify are low. Moreover, wind speed may decrease as it moves towards Sri Lanka.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Bodinaickanur in Theni district and Ramanathapuram recorded 13 cm, the highest amount of rainfall in the State for the day.

On November 26 too, very heavy rains may occur in isolated places in delta districts, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Karaikal. Chennai and its neighbouring districts and Puducherry may begin to get heavy rains from Friday.

From Saturday, north coastal and adjoining interior districts, including Chennai and Cuddalore, may receive heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places.

The Department has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally winds with speed gusting up to 50 km may prevail over TN and Andhra Pradesh coasts till November 28.