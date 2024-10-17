Chennai may get light to moderate rainfall till the weekend

Even as rain abated over the Chennai belt on Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast the possibility of isolated heavy rain in the north-interior districts on Friday (October 18, 2024). However, the city may experience light to moderate rainfall till the weekend.

Wednesday’s depression crossed the coast close to the north of Chennai in the early hours of Thursday, weakened further, and brought down chances of extreme rainfall over north Tamil Nadu. Vattanam in Ramanathapuram received 6 cm of rainfall, which was the highest amount recorded during the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. A few other places in the State received light rain till 5.30 p.m.

According to the RMC’s bulletin, heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places of north-interior districts and parts of south Tamil Nadu such as Madurai and Dindigul on October 20 and 21. Chennai may experience light to moderate rainfall till the weekend.

Fresh cyclonic circulation

Meanwhile, a fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around October 20. This may influence the forming of a low-pressure area over central Bay of Bengal around October 22. However, officials of the RMC noted that the weather system is being monitored for its impact over the State.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said wet spells would occur owing to a cyclonic circulation associated with the remnants of the depression.

On the decrease in rainfall, he said every depression would not follow the same weather pattern. Wednesday’s depression had more wind shear and rainbands shifted to other places north of Chennai. October’s rainfall continues to remain in excess by 82% so far against its normal share of 7.7 cm for the period.