Chennai may get heavy to very heavy rain as onset of northeast monsoon is likely in a few days

Updated - October 13, 2024 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Districts, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry may see heavy to very heavy rain over the next few days: IMD

The Hindu Bureau

Meanwhile, several districts in Tamil Nadu, such as Madurai and Sivaganga, have already received good rainfall. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The northeast monsoon is likely to begin by October 15 or 16, and Chennai may receive heavy to very heavy rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon’s withdrawal has been pretty fast and is likely to end in the next four days and the northeast monsoon rain may begin very soon. The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal. 

“Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around Monday, October 14. It is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area and move north-westwards towards northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD said.

Rainfall set to steadily increase, cover most parts of Tamil Nadu this week, predicts RMC

On October 15 and 16, districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry may get heavy to very heavy rain. Other districts that may get heavy rain are Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem.

Meanwhile, several districts in the State have already received good rainfall. Madurai received the most with 16 cm of rainfall, followed by Tirubhuvanam in Sivaganga district with 14 cm for a 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, Rameshwaram in Ramanathapuram district, Periyapatti in Madurai district, and Vettikadu in Thanjavur district received 12 cm of rainfall each.

