GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai may get heavy rain as onset of northeast monsoon is likely in a few days

Districts, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry may see heavy to very heavy rain over the next few days: IMD

Published - October 13, 2024 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Meanwhile, several districts in Tamil Nadu, such as Madurai and Sivaganga, have already received good rainfall.

Meanwhile, several districts in Tamil Nadu, such as Madurai and Sivaganga, have already received good rainfall. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The northeast monsoon is likely to begin by October 15 or 16, and Chennai may receive heavy rain. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon’s withdrawal has been pretty fast and is likely to end in the next four days and the northeast monsoon rain may begin very soon. The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal. 

“Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around Monday, October 14. It is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area and move north-westwards towards northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD said.

On October 15 and 16, districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry may get heavy to very heavy rain. Other districts that may get heavy rain are Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem.

Meanwhile, several districts in the State have already received good rainfall. Madurai received the most with 16 cm of rainfall, followed by Tirubhuvanam in Sivaganga district with 14 cm for a 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, Rameshwaram in Ramanathapuram district, Periyapatti in Madurai district, and Vettikadu in Thanjavur district received 12 cm of rainfall each.

Published - October 13, 2024 06:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.