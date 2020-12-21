Chennai Mathematical Institute to set up Dr. F. C. Kohli Centre of Excellence

The Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) will establish the ‘Dr. F C Kohli Centre of Excellence for Advanced Research in Mathematical and Computing Sciences’ “in honor of the visionary who created and shaped the IT industry in India and made it synonymous with excellence, globally”. The institute committed a donation of ₹10 crore to establish the centre, a CMI release said on Monday.
To augment this corpus, it will raise additional funds from corporate foundations, community groups, colleagues and well-wishers. Besides establishing a Centre of Excellence and Endowed Chairs, it would provide grants for advanced research in areas such as data science, quantum computing and complexity theory.
“Dr. F C Kohli’s pioneering efforts in working with different stakeholders—government, quasi-government bodies, technology majors in hardware and software, research labs and professional trade bodies—paved the way for India to emerge as a technology power house that the world today admires,” the release quoted N. Lakshmi Narayanan, managing trustee, CMI, as saying.
The release further quoted Anil Kakodkar, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and trustee of CMI as saying the initiative would boost CMI to reach greater heights.
