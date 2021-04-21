Chennai man held for assaulting police personnel

The man was under the influence of alcohol, police said

A 38-year-old man who allegedly attacked police personnel of a patrolling team, was arrested by the Nandambakkam police on Wednesday.

Police said the control room received a call informing them that a man, under the influence of alcohol, was creating a ruckus by brandishing a knife in Nethaji Nagar. Beat patrolling officer and sub-inspector Vivekanandar and police driver Sakthivel from Nandambakkam police reached the spot immediately. When Mr. Vivekanandar tried to nab the man, he allegedly tore his uniform and attacked him using the knife. Mr. Sakthivel who tried to prevent the attack was also attacked by the man. Both overpowered him and arrested him.

The accused has been identified as M. Senthil Kumar, 38 of St Thomas Mount. Both police personnel were treated at a private hospital for injuries.