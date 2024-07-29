Chennai man engaged in temple cleaning dies after falling from temple tower

A 44-year-old man who was engaged in cleaning of Marundeeswarar temple in Thiruvanmiyur suffered a fatal fall on Sunday, July 28, 2024. The Thiruvanmiyur police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the City Police said T. Palani, a resident of Swaminathan Nagar in Kottivakkam, was part of a group engaged in Uzhavara pani of cleaning temples. On Sunday, Palani along with a group, was cleaning the premises of Marundeeswarar temple and had climbed the temple tower. He then slipped and fell down. The devotees rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment where he died within a few hours.

