Chennai man arrested for cheating Noida-based businessman 

April 06, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), has arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly cheated a Noida-based businessman of ₹32 lakh under the pretext of sanctioning a loan of ₹13 crore.

The arrested person has been identified as Saddham Hussein, 30, of Choolaimedu, who was part of a gang. The complainant, Pankaj Kapoor of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, runs a private company and was looking for a loan to revive his business. He was contacted by Pawan Kumar Rajendran, who was a representative of a finance company.

The man who claimed to be Salahudeen and chairman of the firm and his associates — Santhosh Vasudev, Ganesh, Ramdass, Saddham Hussein and Naseer allegedly told Mr. Kapoor that they would get a loan of ₹100 crore for interest but they told him that he was eligible only for ₹13 crore.

Salahudeen asked Mr. Kapoor to pay ₹32 lakh in advance as six months of interest for the loan. Mr. Kapoor transferred the money to Naseer. When he did not get the loan amount even after the payment, Mr. Kapoor lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Saddam Hussein. A search is on to nab the others involved in the case.