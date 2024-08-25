Chennai made me who I am: Radha Mohan

“We moved to Chennai when I was in Class VIII. Everything felt new — taking the bus to school and everyone speaking English at my English-medium school. Looking back, I’m still amazed. My fondest memories are of travelling to school alone with my bus pass and coming back. At first, I was quite anxious, but within a week, I got used to it and took pride in being able to travel on my own and looked forward to the bus rides.

“Chennai is everything to me. It was only after I came here that I truly learned and was exposed to new experiences. I had great friends in both school and college, who introduced me to so many new things. Chennai has really made [who I am]. I’m proudly made of Chennai. You can take me out of Chennai, but you can’t take Chennai out of me.”

For the full interview, click here or scan the QR code.