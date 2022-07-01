Chennai logs over 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reports 2,385 infections; active caseload rises to 12,158

On a day when Tamil Nadu logged 2,385 fresh cases of COVID-19, the number of persons who tested positive in Chennai surpassed the 1,000-mark after around five months. The city reported 1,025 fresh novel coronavirus infections on Friday.

Chennai had last recorded over 1,000 fresh cases on February 5 (1,223). The new cases took the city’s tally so far to 7,62,482.

As many as 369 persons tested positive in Chengalpattu, while there were 121 cases in Tiruvallur and 118 in Coimbatore. There were 84 cases in Kancheepuram, 72 in Kanniyakumari, 67 in Tiruchi and 64 in Tirunelveli.

The State has so far recorded 34,77,570 cases. A total of 1,321 persons were discharged after treatment. The active caseload rose to 12,158, of which Chennai accounted for 5,173 and Chengalpattu 2,058. There were 746 active cases in Coimbatore, 675 in Tiruvallur, 414 in Kancheepuram and 400 in Kanniyakumari.

As many as 32,960 samples were tested. The State’s overall positivity rate increased to 7.2%.

According to Thursday’s data, Chengalpattu had the highest positivity rate in the State, at 16.6%, followed by Erode (11.8%). Tiruvallur accounted for 10.5%, while that of Chennai was 10.4%.

The number of beds occupied at COVID-19 health centres and hospitals rose to 595 — 204 oxygen-supported, 325 non-oxygen and 66 intensive care unit beds.