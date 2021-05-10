Chennai lockdown | Essential services staff annoyed due to non-issue of season tickets for suburban trains

CHENNAI

10 May 2021 14:46 IST

The essential services staff using the suburban trains in the city were caught unawares when they were not given the season passes on the first day of the lockdown.

The lockdown announced by the State government kicked off on Monday and would be in place till May 24.

Refusing to issue new or renew old season passes, the ticket counter staff in various railway stations did not give return tickets as well. This caused a lot of hardships with commuters arguing with the commercial staff of the Chennai division of Southern Railway in several railway stations.

M. Prathapkumar, who works in a bank near Egmore, said that despite being in the essential staff category the ticket staff refused to renew the season pass and issue return tickets. He commutes on the Tambaram-Beach section. He said that by making people stand in a queue the railway officials were causing the risk of the spread of the COVID-19.

When the complaints of the commuters were taken to the notice of senior railway officials the issue was sorted out. B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, said the commercial department of the Chennai division has directed the ticket staff to renew season tickets and also issue return tickets.