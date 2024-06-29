GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Liver Foundation to hold patient support group meeting

Published - June 29, 2024 12:50 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Liver Foundation will hold a patient support group meeting at THANC Hospital, Poonamallee High Road, Kilpauk, at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday to raise awareness about liver-related diseases. The foundation emphasizes that liver complications become apparent only after 50% of the organ is damaged. The meeting will address various conditions, including glaucoma, and stress the importance of regular check-ups and dietary management for liver health. This initiative aims to educate patients on recognizing symptoms early and managing their conditions effectively, according to the foundation. For more information, contact: 95000 64283.

