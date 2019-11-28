Chennai likely to get heavy spells of rain during the weekend

In what can be considered to be the best phase of Northeast monsoon this year, Chennai could get some heavy spells of rain this weekend.

Heavy rains lashed several southern suburbs on Wednesday night. According to the 24-hour rainfall data collated by Kancheepuram district till 6 a.m. on Thursday, Tambaram received heavy rains of 15 cm and Sriperumbudur received 9 cm.

Many areas were waterlogged due to heavy overnight rainfall. Meenambakkam too recorded nearly 5 cm of rains. Kancheepuram district Collectorate has declared holiday on Thursday for schools. Several parts of Vellore district too received rains.

However, rainfall was relatively less in other parts of the city. While the reservoir in Chembarambakkam recorded 4 cm of rainfall, the other three major water bodies in Red Hills, Poondi and Cholavaram registered less than 1 cm of rains.

Meteorologists note that this is set to change from Friday. N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said there would be a slight dip in rains until Friday. Rainfall would cover most parts of the State by Saturday. Most places in Tamil Nadu may experience rains, that may be heavy in some places. Chennai too has chances of heavy rainfall during the weekend. The strong easterly trough could help wipe out the seasonal rainfall deficit in coastal areas, including Chennai.

Weather bloggers too noted that the rains that pounded several southern suburbs may spread to other parts of Chennai and the rain spell could last at least till December 2.

K.Srikanth, a weather blogger with Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam, described it as ‘textbook style NE monsoon rainfall’. This weather system has all favourable conditions to influence a good rain spell that the city has been waiting for. From Friday onwards, there may be a better spatial coverage of rains and it may not restricted to southern suburbs alone. Chennai would experience rains during night and early morning hours, which is typical during the season, he said.