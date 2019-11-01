Chennai-Kuwait IndiGo flight makes an emergency landing

An IndiGo flight 6E1751 carrying nearly 150 passengers from Chennai to Kuwait returned and made an emergency landing at Chennai airport after a smoke alarm went off, early on Friday, sources said. The flight left the city around 1.20 a.m. but half an hour later, the pilot noticed that the smoke detector went off in the cargo hold of the aircraft; subsequently, the aircraft made an emergency landing here. All passengers were safe. The passengers were transferred to another aircraft hours later and it left the city around 4.30 a.m.

The aircraft has been grounded at Chennai airport now, sources added.

In a statement, IndiGo said: “After take off from Chennai, the pilot observed a momentary message of the smoke detector in the aft cargo compartment. As a precaution, the pilot returned to Chennai. After arrival it was confirmed that the message was false. The aircraft will be back in operations shortly. Alternate arrangements for all the passengers were made.”