Chennai Kaalpandhu League: Football and social goals

More than 350 students from 18 government and corporation-run schools across Chennai are gearing up for a six-day inter-school football tournament, which would start rolling on September 9 at SDAT Ground in Nehru Park.

Chennai Kaalpandhu League (CKL), as it is called, has had three successful seasons so far (2019, 2022 and 2023). And in the previous editions, the U-14 category this season aims at identifying talent from underprivileged communities. It will open doors for this talent to receive quality training, as also exposure to league matches.

Started as a corporate social responsibility initiative of LatentView Analytics, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm with its office in Taramani, this programme is driven by a bunch of football fans from the organisation with the support of coaches.

During the start of the academic year, students aged between nine and 13 are identified from schools with the help of an external coach to be given training for three months. This year, more than 350 children from 18 schools were selected. The surface area covered by the exercise hugely includes government and Corporation schools in Taramani and surrounding areas including OMR. For the convenience of employee volunteers, schools chosen are largely in and around LatentView Analytics.

“Apart from selecting students who can absorb the game, we look for schools that have a space where children can play or can be given training in football,” says Hariharan Kumaravel, an employee-volunteer and a football fan. The Government Model Higher Secondary School and Chennai Boys High School in Saidapet have good grounds.

Following the Chennai Kaalpandhu League, some players are identified to be given extensive training and nutrition for three years. They follow a football curriculum put together by India Khelo Football, a platform that connects grassroot talent with professional opportunities. “Apart from basic skills in dribbling and passing, we see if a student has the stamina to play for 20-25 minutes,” says S. Manigandan, programme coordinator and coach.

Professional coaches from Chennaiyin FC and other clubs are roped in to prepare the players for more competition. “Even if the team has not won but we see an individual has the potential we select them for further training,” says Hariharan. The employee volunteers give feedback to improve this initiative every edition. For instance, need to have girls team came from the employees. “So for every co-educational school, we make it a point to have a girls and boys team,” says Hariharan.

Employee volunteers are involved in coming up with a training plan and giving knowledge of football to the children. “We send out a sheet that employee volunteers sign to be attached to a certain school. Coaching happens twice a week and the volunteer is expected to show up, which invariably happens as we are all football lovers and this way we get to play as well,” says Hariharan, who is associated with a school in Thoraipakkam and another in Perungudi. Over the last three seasons, CKL has identified 21 players. Shalini V. U-17; Jerish Yadav U-15; Balamurugan U-14 and Shwetha U-14 have gone on to participate in league matches in other states as well.

Balamurgan, a Class IX student of Government Higher Secondary School in MGR Nagar, has been to Delhi, Patna and Gujarat for coaching. He has been identified by India Khelo Football that gives him an opportunity at the national-level selection trials. “My parents are extremely happy to see me go places playing football and they want me to strike a balance between football and studies,” says Balamurugan, a Ronaldo fan.

Hariharan adds that their ultimate aim is to see these children from Chennai take part in one of the Euro leagues.