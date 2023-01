January 22, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

H.M. Sultan Mohideen was unanimously elected as the president of the Chennai Jewellers’ Association in the general body meeting held on December 21, 2022, according to a press release. He was appointed as the president at a function in the city on January 21, which was attended by leading jewellers, including Prince, regional chairman, Gems and Jewellers Export Promotion Council of India, and Babu Emanuel, former president, Madras Jewellers’ Association.