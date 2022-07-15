Chennai Japan Film Festival begins

Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, Japan Foundation, New Delhi, and Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation are organising the Chennai Japan Film Festival at Tagore Film Centre

Cinema is an ideal tool to introduce various aspects of a country, it’s people, culture and society while simultaneously offering a great deal of entertainment, Miyati Kenji, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, said here on Friday.

While speaking at the inauguration of the Chennai Japan Film Festival organised by the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, the Japan Foundation, New Delhi, and the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, he said this film festival would provide a great opportunity to know more about Japanese culture and the lifestyle of people living there.

“The year 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. I strongly believe that the future offers enormous possibilities for our friendship. I am happy to know that the interest of Indian people in Japanese films is phenomenally increasing. Directors, artists, students and technicians have been learning Japanese,” he said. India has produced several great films and still many Japanese remember the film Muthu, he added.

Director Mysskin said he learnt filmmaking through great directors like Akira Kurosawa and Takeshi Kitano. “When I decided to enter cinema, I was looking for a master, searched everywhere only in vain. But while browsing in a book shop I found a book by Akira Kurusawa. At that time, I did not know anything about this great man and did not realise I would live all my life under his tutelage,” he said.

Actor Sukanya spoke.

The festival, being held at the Tagore Film Centre, will conclude on July 17.