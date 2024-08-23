GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai is warm, but the people are warmer: Australian Consul-General

Updated - August 23, 2024 12:47 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 12:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Australian Consul-General Silai Zaki, who has been in Chennai for six months, reflects on the city’s warm hospitality and its deep enthusiasm for cricket

“I have only been here for six months, but Chennai has really grown on me. It’s such a lovely city to live in. Obviously, it’s very cricket focussed.

My fondest memory will have to be going for a CSK match. I’ve never seen anything like it: the way everyone whistles in support of the team is something that is incredible. It is such a great atmosphere.

Chennai is the kind of place, you know, where the warmth just wraps itself around you, figuratively, as well as physically.

The city is warm, but the people are warmer.

I’ve met some incredible people here already, and I know there’s still a lot of people to meet. This is what that has really grown on me -- the hospitality of the people here; their kindness.

Chennai, similar to Australia, has a relaxed vibe. You know, my staff told me that Chennai is a city and Madras is a vibe. You can notice the difference in the way the people are here. You can see that it’s a type of emotion. 

Happy birthday, Chennai.”

Watch the full interview on: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C--JxuoSDtl/?igsh=ZWZuamdwMnAyNDVw

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.