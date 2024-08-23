Chennai is warm, but the people are warmer: Australian Consul-General

Australian Consul-General Silai Zaki, who has been in Chennai for six months, reflects on the city’s warm hospitality and its deep enthusiasm for cricket

“I have only been here for six months, but Chennai has really grown on me. It’s such a lovely city to live in. Obviously, it’s very cricket focussed.

My fondest memory will have to be going for a CSK match. I’ve never seen anything like it: the way everyone whistles in support of the team is something that is incredible. It is such a great atmosphere.

Chennai is the kind of place, you know, where the warmth just wraps itself around you, figuratively, as well as physically.

The city is warm, but the people are warmer.

I’ve met some incredible people here already, and I know there’s still a lot of people to meet. This is what that has really grown on me -- the hospitality of the people here; their kindness.

Chennai, similar to Australia, has a relaxed vibe. You know, my staff told me that Chennai is a city and Madras is a vibe. You can notice the difference in the way the people are here. You can see that it’s a type of emotion.

Happy birthday, Chennai.”

Watch the full interview on: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C--JxuoSDtl/?igsh=ZWZuamdwMnAyNDVw