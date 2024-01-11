Chennai is the safest city for women as per NCRB statistics for last year, says City Police Commissioner

January 11, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday said Chennai is the safest city for women in the country as per statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

He inaugurated a renovated ‘Women Police Rest House’ in the city in the presence of Additional Commissioner of Police Asra Garg, Joint Commissioner of Police, North, Abishek Dixit, and other officers. The rest house on Issac Street, Walltax Road (near Central Railway Station), is for the use of women police personnel who come to Chennai from various districts of the State for official work.

Mr. Rathore said the building, which had already been constructed, hadn’t been in use for a while. The building was renovated using welfare funds of the Police Department. The rest house has 21 rooms and one common hall with 15 beds. As one room can accommodate two persons, the 21 rooms can accommodate 42 women police personnel, while 15 can stay in the common hall.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rathore said: ”No other metropolitan city has such a large strength of women police personnel such as Chennai. We will continue to work for the welfare of women police personnel. As per the statistics of the NCRB in the previous year, Chennai is the safest city for women in the whole of India. In 2024, we should maintain this.”

Asked whether necessary gadgets or guns would be provided to women police personnel on night patrol duty, he said there was no need for such a provision, and added that an already established beat system was in place, and it ensured the safety of women police personnel.

Mr. Rathore said the police had been planning to control drug abuse with help of the Health Department and every step would be taken towards the goal.

Prepoll transfers

The City Police Commissioner added that the transfers of personnel who had completed three years was under process in view of the Parliamentary polls, and the first list of transfers would be released before January 31.

