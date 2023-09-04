ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chennai is a place of inspiration, innovation’

September 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

S. Vincent, former Dean of Research, Loyola College, Chennai

Loyola College, Chennai

S. Vincent

What quality of Chennai do you like the most? 

Chennai has moulded me greatly. When you think of Chennai, I clearly say this is the place of inspiration and innovation. It gives confidence and hope to anyone who comes to the city. I came to the city as a research student at Loyola College. This gave me a great opportunity to understand Chennai. I have worked on  important research areas, among which is storm- water drain management. I have given the first digital storm-water drain model to the Greater Chennai Corporation. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

How can the city’s drainage system be better? 

Chennai should focus on three important areas. Storm-water drains should be properly laid out, the water collected during rain should be stored perfectly. The drainage system should be integrated well. Sewage should be treated before being released. I am confident that a day will come where we will have clear water where boating can take place in the rivers. The transport system should be properly managed as well — a beautiful system to integrate transport and ensure proper planning in the city. 

Your association with The Hindu 

The Hindu has played a great role in my career. My research news was featured and my inputs on science, technology and innovations have been featured. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Madras Week

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US