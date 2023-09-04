‘Chennai is a place of inspiration, innovation’

September 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

Loyola College, Chennai

S. Vincent

What quality of Chennai do you like the most?

Chennai has moulded me greatly. When you think of Chennai, I clearly say this is the place of inspiration and innovation. It gives confidence and hope to anyone who comes to the city. I came to the city as a research student at Loyola College. This gave me a great opportunity to understand Chennai. I have worked on important research areas, among which is storm- water drain management. I have given the first digital storm-water drain model to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

How can the city’s drainage system be better?

Chennai should focus on three important areas. Storm-water drains should be properly laid out, the water collected during rain should be stored perfectly. The drainage system should be integrated well. Sewage should be treated before being released. I am confident that a day will come where we will have clear water where boating can take place in the rivers. The transport system should be properly managed as well — a beautiful system to integrate transport and ensure proper planning in the city.

Your association with The Hindu

The Hindu has played a great role in my career. My research news was featured and my inputs on science, technology and innovations have been featured.

