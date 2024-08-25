ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai is a mosaic of cultures, says entrepreneur Kayal Vizhi Sriram

Published - August 25, 2024 12:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kayal Vizhi Sriram

Kayal Vizhi Sriram, founder of Essential Traditions by Kayal, speaks about the myriad dimensions of Chennai and how safe she feels in the city.

It [Chennai] is a proper mosaic of cultures. We have so many different people speaking so many different languages. It’s amazing that all of us can, you know, be here together, share the culture and tradition, food, languages, and everything.

This makes it a very beautiful place to reside. It’s one of the safest cities. What more can you ask for? You know, from a woman’s perspective, I can walk on the streets at time -- even at night -- and not feel strange about it, you know, because I have been in other cities, and I have felt strange.

I think it we should owe this safety aspect to the people: we take responsibility in making sure that the other person isn’t hurt. That is something that I’ve observed in Chennai.

All kinds of people who do all kinds of things, and yet we are able to, you know, be here happily.

Happy Birthday, Chennai. I’m proudly made of Chennai.”

